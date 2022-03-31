TUIK: Turkey’s steel import value up 53.5 percent in January-February

﻿
According to the provisional foreign trade statistics compiled by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK) and the Turkish Undersecretariat of Customs, in February this year the value of Turkey’s iron and steel imports increased by 46.1 percent year on year, totaling $2.67 billion. In the given month, iron and steel ranked in second place among the most imported products of the country in terms of value.

In the January-February period this year, the value of Turkey’s iron and steel imports totaled $5.35 billion, rising by 53.5 percent compared to the previous year.


