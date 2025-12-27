Turkey issues AD duty on CR stainless flat steel imports from China

The final decision of the antidumping investigation into cold-rolled stainless flat steel imports from China and Indonesia, conducted by Turkey's Import Directorate General of the Ministry of Trade and covering the period between 1 January 2021 and 31 December 2023, has been published in the Official Gazette and has entered into force.

The investigation was initiated following an application by POSCO Assan TST Çelik San. A.Ş., with support from Trinox Metal San. ve Tic. A.Ş.

In line with the Ministry’s final ruling, an antidumping duty of 3.95 percent has been imposed on all Chinese exporting companies. The findings that imports from China created price pressure in the domestic market and negatively affected sales and profitability indicators were maintained, as outlined in the final disclosure report previously reported by SteelOrbis on 15 December.

Meanwhile, imports from Indonesia were determined to be below the de minimis level and the investigation concerning Indonesia was therefore terminated.

Cold rolled stainless steel imports from China amounted to 126,201 mt in 2021, 214,122 mt in 2022 and 166,778 mt in 2023. The share of these imports in total imports stood at 35.6 percent in 2021, 57.1 percent in 2022 and 50.1 percent in 2023. The Ministry stated that, taking the market share index of the product imported from China as 100 units in 2021, the index rose to 170 units in 2022 and stood at 154 units in 2023.

The given products fall under Customs Tariff Statistics Position Numbers 7219.31.00.00.00, 7219.32.10.00.00, 7219.32.90.00.00, 7219.33.10.00.00, 7219.33.90.00.00, 7219.34.10.00.00, 7219.34.90.00.00, 7219.35.10.00.00, 7219.35.90.00.00, 7220.20.21.00.11, 7220.20.21.00.12, 7220.20.29.00.11, 7220.20.29.00.12, 7220.20.41.00.11, 7220.20.41.00.12, 7220.20.49.00.11, 7220.20.49.00.12, 7220.20.81.00.11, 7220.20.81.00.12, 7220.20.89.00.11, and 7220.20.89.00.12.