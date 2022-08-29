﻿
English
TUIK: Turkey’s steel import value up 25.0 percent in Jan-July

Monday, 29 August 2022 12:40:43 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the provisional foreign trade statistics compiled by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK) and the Turkish Undersecretariat of Customs, in July this year the value of Turkey’s iron and steel imports decreased by 2.8 percent year on year, totaling $2.53 billion. In the given month, iron and steel ranked in third place among the most imported products of the country in terms of value.

In the January-July period this year, the value of Turkey’s iron and steel imports totaled $19.29 billion, rising by 25.0 percent compared to the same period of the previous year.


