﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

TUIK: Turkey’s steel import value increases by 10.9 percent in January

Wednesday, 28 February 2024 11:43:33 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the provisional foreign trade statistics compiled by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK) and the Turkish Undersecretariat of Customs, in January this year the value of Turkey’s iron and steel imports increased by 10.9 percent year on year, totaling $1.93 million. In the given month, iron and steel ranked in fifth place among the most imported products of the country in terms of value.

Meanwhile, in the given month the value of imports of articles of iron or steel, which ranked 16th among the products with the highest export value, went down by 10.8 percent year on year, amounting to $274,828.


Tags: Turkey Europe Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

TUIK: Turkey’s steel export value increases by 6.6 percent in January

28 Feb | Steel News

Turkish steel industry starts 2024 with 2.1 percent increase in exports

21 Feb | Steel News

Turkey’s pig iron imports down 0.2 percent in 2023

20 Feb | Steel News

Turkey’s coking coal imports down 12.1 percent in 2023

19 Feb | Steel News

Turkey’s iron ore imports down 5.3 percent in 2023

16 Feb | Steel News

Turkey’s CRC imports up 29.9 percent in 2023

15 Feb | Steel News

Turkey’s billet imports up 22 percent in 2023

14 Feb | Steel News

Turkey’s HRC imports up 5.6 percent in 2023

13 Feb | Steel News

Turkish motor vehicle sales up 53.8 percent in January

13 Feb | Steel News

Turkey’s HRC exports down 14.5 percent in 2023

12 Feb | Steel News