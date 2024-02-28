TUIK: Turkey’s steel import value increases by 10.9 percent in January

Wednesday, 28 February 2024 11:43:33 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the provisional foreign trade statistics compiled by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK) and the Turkish Undersecretariat of Customs, in January this year the value of Turkey’s iron and steel imports increased by 10.9 percent year on year, totaling $1.93 million. In the given month, iron and steel ranked in fifth place among the most imported products of the country in terms of value.

Meanwhile, in the given month the value of imports of articles of iron or steel, which ranked 16th among the products with the highest export value, went down by 10.8 percent year on year, amounting to $274,828.