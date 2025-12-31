TUIK: Turkey’s steel import value down 5.1 percent in Jan-Oct 2025

According to the provisional foreign trade statistics compiled by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in November this year the value of Turkey’s iron and steel imports fell by 7.8 percent year on year, totaling $1.95 billion. In the given month, iron and steel ranked sixth place among the most imported products of the country in terms of value. In the first 11 months of this year, the value of Turkey’s iron and steel imports totaled $20.36 billion, declining by 5.1 percent compared to the same period of 2024.

Meanwhile, in the given month the value of imports of articles of iron or steel, which ranked 15th among the products with the highest import value, advanced by 14.2 percent, amounting to $358.38 million, while the value of its imports of articles of iron or steel in the January-November period of the current year increased by 0.5 percent to $3.8 billion, both year on year.