TUIK: Turkey’s steel export value up 5.5 percent in Jan-Nov 2025

According to the provisional foreign trade statistics compiled by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in November this year Turkey’s foreign trade deficit increased by 6.3 percent to $7.98 billion compared to November 2024. In the first 11 months of this year, Turkey’s foreign trade deficit went up by 12.6 percent year on year to $82.67 billion.

In November, Turkey’s iron and steel exports ranked seventh among the country’s products with the highest export value, totaling $810.99 million, up by 11.9 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the given month the value of exports of articles of iron or steel, which ranked eighth among the products with the highest export value, fell by 1.7 percent year on year, amounting to $808.99 million.

In the January-November period of this year, Turkey’s iron and steel export value was up by 5.5 percent to $9.77 billion, while the value of its exports of articles of iron or steel dropped by 1.4 percent to $8.82 billion, both year on year.