TUIK: Turkey’s steel import value down 4.7 percent in January-September

Friday, 30 October 2020 14:19:48 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the provisional foreign trade statistics compiled by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK) and the Turkish Undersecretariat of Customs, in September this year the value of Turkey’s iron and steel imports increased by 3.8 percent year on year, totaling $1.36 billion. In the given month, iron and steel ranked in sixth place among the most imported products of the country in terms of value.

In the January-September period of the year, the value of Turkey’s iron and steel imports totaled $10.86 billion, falling by 4.7 percent compared to the same period of the previous year.


