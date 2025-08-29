 |  Login 
TUIK: Turkey’s steel import value down 3.2 percent in January-July 2025

Friday, 29 August 2025 15:41:27 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to the provisional foreign trade statistics compiled by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK) and the Turkish Undersecretariat of Customs, in July this year the value of Turkey’s iron and steel imports grew by 4.5 percent year on year, totaling $2.06 billion. In the given month, iron and steel ranked fifth place among the most imported products of the country in terms of value. In the first seven months of this year, the value of Turkey’s iron and steel imports totaled $13.23 billion, declining by 3.2 percent compared to the same period of 2024.

Meanwhile, in the given month the value of imports of articles of iron or steel, which ranked 14th among the products with the highest import value, fell by 4.5 percent, amounting to $380.10 million, while the value of its imports of articles of iron or steel in the January-July period of the current year decreased by 1.2 percent to $2.41 billion, both year on year.


Tags: Turkey Europe Steelmaking Imp/exp Statistics 

