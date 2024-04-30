TUIK: Turkey’s steel import value down 2.4 percent in January-March

Tuesday, 30 April 2024 11:29:54 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the provisional foreign trade statistics compiled by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK) and the Turkish Undersecretariat of Customs, in March this year the value of Turkey’s iron and steel imports decreased by 17.9 percent year on year, totaling $2.15 billion. In the given month, iron and steel ranked in sixth place among the most imported products of the country in terms of value. In the January-March period this year, the value of Turkey’s iron and steel imports totaled $5.83 billion, down by 2.4 percent compared to the same period of the previous year.

Meanwhile, in the given month the value of imports of articles of iron or steel, which ranked 13th among the products with the highest export value, went down by 4.1 percent, amounting to $346.42 million, while the value of its imports of articles of iron or steel in the first three months rose by 1.1 percent to $972.87 million, both year on year.