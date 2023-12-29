TUIK: Turkey’s steel import value down 15.5 percent in January-November

Friday, 29 December 2023 13:39:02 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the provisional foreign trade statistics compiled by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK) and the Turkish Undersecretariat of Customs, in November this year the value of Turkey’s iron and steel imports increased by 8.9 percent year on year, totaling $1.7 million. In the given month, iron and steel ranked in sixth place among the most imported products of the country in terms of value. In the January-November period this year, the value of Turkey’s iron and steel imports totaled $22.5 billion, falling by 15.5 percent compared to the same period of the previous year.

Meanwhile, in the given month the value of imports of articles of iron or steel, which ranked 14th among the products with the highest export value, went up by 1.7 percent, amounting to $307,390, while the value of its imports of articles of iron or steel in the first 11 months rose by 10.1 percent to $3.7 billion, both year on year.