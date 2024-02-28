﻿
English
TUIK: Turkey’s steel export value increases by 6.6 percent in January

Wednesday, 28 February 2024 11:23:41 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the provisional foreign trade statistics compiled by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK) and the Turkish Undersecretariat of Customs, in January this year Turkey’s foreign trade deficit decreased by 56.4 percent to $6.23 billion compared to January 2023.

In January, Turkey’s iron and steel exports ranked ninth among the country’s products with the highest export value, totaling $625.6 million, increasing by 6.6 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the given month the value of exports of articles of iron or steel, which ranked eighth among the products with the highest export value, went down by 7.1 percent year on year, amounting to $734.38 million.


