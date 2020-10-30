Tube and Wire 2020 in Düsseldorf cancelled due to Covid-19

Friday, 30 October 2020 15:45:14 (GMT+3) | Brescia

The international trade fairs for the cable, metal wire and tube production and processing industries, i.e., Wire 2020 and Tube 2020, have been cancelled due to the worsening of the Covid-19 emergency, the organiser Messe Düsseldorf GmbH has announced. The date of the fairs had been postponed from March to December, but now they will not be held until 2022 as they are biennial events.

"Trade fairs cannot take place until the end of November. This means that the last face-to-face events of this year will not be held at the Düsseldorf location. Both our hygiene and infection protection concept, which was positively received by the exhibitors, as well as the focus on a European orientation of the trade fairs until recently made the hope of a successful implementation with the greatest possible protection for all parties appear realistic. Due to the escalation of the pandemic in Germany and our neighboring European countries, the situation had to be completely reassessed. Against this background and the current large number of imponderables on the exhibitor and visitor side, we made the decision to cancel the trade fairs," explained Wolfram Diener, chairman of the management board of Messe Düsseldorf GmbH.