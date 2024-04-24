Germany’s Salzgitter to procure green hydrogen from Uniper SE

Wednesday, 24 April 2024 12:29:21 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Germany-based steelmaker Salzgitter Group has announced that it has inked a preliminary agreement with local energy company Uniper SE to procure up to 20,000 mt of green hydrogen.

Accordingly, green hydrogen will be produced using renewable energies and supplied by Uniper’s 200 MW electrolysis plant that is planned to be put into place in Wilhelmshaven in 2028. Salzgitter will utilize green hydrogen to produce its carbon-reduced product SALCOS®-steel and use it in its direct reduction plant that is currently under construction.

Within the scope of the agreement, both companies will also collaborate on technical and commercial aspects of the project. Depending on the availability of Germany’s hydrogen core network and a dedicated pipeline between Wilhelmshaven and Salzgitter, Uniper highlighted that it could supply up to 20,000 mt of green hydrogen per year from 2028 at the earliest. Thus, establishing a hydrogen pipeline between two regions is essential and has to be done as soon as possible, Uniper noted.