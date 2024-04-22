Thyssenkrupp to supply carbon-reduced steel to materials business

Monday, 22 April 2024 12:12:52 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

German steelmaker Thyssenkrupp’s subsidiary Thyssenkrupp Materials Services has announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Thyssenkrupp Steel Europe for the purchase of carbon-reduced bluemint® steel. Bluemint® Steel, produced via the direct reduction process using green hydrogen, which reduces carbon emissions by around 64 percent compared to the conventional steelmaking process.

As part of the agreement, the subsidiary of the materials distribution and service provider, Thyssenkrupp Schulte, commits to purchasing fixed quantities of carbon-reduced bluemint® steel with immediate effect. In the following years, the quantities are to increase gradually, and the purchase agreement is to run up to and including 2030. Thyssenkrupp Schulte will not only supply its own customers in the German domestic market with the carbon-reduced steel, but it will also make it available to other stockholding units in western and eastern Europe.

“With the increasing requirements for sustainable business processes, we are seeing growing demand from our customers for carbon-reduced alternatives. This trend will continue to grow in the coming years,” Detlef Schotten, CEO of Thyssenkrupp Schulte, said.