Thyssenkrupp to supply carbon-reduced electrical steel to Siemens Energy

Thursday, 22 February 2024 12:26:19 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Thyssenkrupp Electrical Steel, a subsidiary of Germany-based steelmaker Thyssenkrupp Steel, has announced that it will supply its carbon-reduced bluemint® powercore® electrical steel to Siemens Energy for the latter to reduce its carbon emissions in offshore wind farms. Both companies are also working together to expedite the energy transition and decarbonization of the sector in Europe.

As part of the collaboration, Siemens Energy will install about 700 transformers made of carbon-reduced electrical steel in the nacelles of offshore wind turbines. In addition, Thyssenkrupp will complete the delivery of its product to the Germany energy company over the next three years until 2026.

According to Thyssenkrupp, bluemint® powercore® electrical steel will reduce more than 12,000 mt of carbon emissions since it is produced by using a specially processed scrap recycling product in the blast furnace at the Duisburg plant.

“The fact that we are now using the high-tech powercore® electrical steel in the same quality in a CO2-reduced version is an important step towards the decarbonization of our entire process chain. The partnership with Thyssenkrupp Electrical Steel will be a decisive step forward for us and thus also for our customers in reducing Scope 3 emissions,” Tilo Else, vice president of Siemens Energy, stated.