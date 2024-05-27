﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Thyssenkrupp approves sale of 20% stake in steel division

Monday, 27 May 2024 11:46:41 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

German steelmaker Thyssenkrupp has announced that its supervisory board has approved the sale of a 20 percent stake in its European subsidiary ThyssenKrupp Steel to Czech Republic-based energy company EP Corporate Group (EPCG). The transaction is expected to be completed in the current fiscal year.

The company had reached an agreement in principle with EPCG at the end of April, as SteelOrbis previously reported. “The strategic partnership with EPCG is a major step that contributes to a resilient, cost-efficient, and climate-friendly steel production at Thyssenkrupp Steel Europe,” the company stated.


Tags: Germany European Union Steelmaking ThyssenKrupp 

Similar articles

Thyssenkrupp Steel to transfer 20% stake to energy company EPCG

29 Apr | Steel News

Thyssenkrupp to supply carbon-reduced steel to materials business

22 Apr | Steel News

Thyssenkrupp Steel plans output cut at Duisburg amid unfavorable market conditions

15 Apr | Steel News

Thyssenkrupp Steel to be linked to Germany’s hydrogen network by 2028

26 Mar | Steel News

Thyssenkrupp Steel to build DRI melter facility at Duisburg

21 Mar | Steel News

Thyssenkrupp Steel chooses TS Elino for DRI plant construction

08 Mar | Steel News

Thyssenkrupp to supply carbon-reduced electrical steel to Siemens Energy

22 Feb | Steel News

Thyssenkrupp launches hydrogen tender for DRI plant in Duisburg

19 Feb | Steel News

Thyssenkrupp to start construction of DRI plant in Duisburg sooner than expected

14 Feb | Steel News

Thyssenkrupp Steel Europe plans to launch hydrogen procurement tender

17 Jan | Steel News