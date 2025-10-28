 |  Login 
Thyssenkrupp Steel confirms fire at Duisburg, emergency teams contain damage

Tuesday, 28 October 2025 11:32:53 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

German steelmaker Thyssenkrupp Steel has announced that a fire broke out at the hot strip mill of its Bruckhausen plant in Duisburg on Friday, October 24, 2025. The company confirmed that the blaze was quickly brought under control, with no injuries reported.

The Duisburg professional fire department, which initially led the response, has now withdrawn from the site, while the Thyssenkrupp Steel plant fire brigade remains on duty to monitor the affected area and ensure complete safety.

Emergency response and containment efforts

According to official statements from Thyssenkrupp Steel, the company’s emergency organization acted promptly and effectively, preventing the fire from spreading further within the large facility. Also, an all-clear warning was later issued for surrounding communities.

Authorities have been notified and will continue to be updated as investigations proceed.


