Thyssenkrupp modernizes cold rolling mill automation with SMS Group

Germany-based steel producer Thyssenkrupp Electrical Steel (TKES) has commissioned German plantmaker SMS Group to modernize the automation systems of its cold rolling mill in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, marking a critical investment in future-proofing the production of grain-oriented silicon steel. The modernization project is planned to be completed in two phases by 2027.

Advanced automation for enhanced productivity

The project includes the implementation of SMS Group’s state-of-the-art Level 1 and Level 2 model-based automation systems, specifically designed for grain-oriented silicon steel processes. Key automation highlights include integrated master controller for orchestrating the rolling process, real-time data exchange between Level 1, Level 2, and safety systems, and advanced diagnostics and troubleshooting tools.