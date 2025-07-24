 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Thyssenkrupp...

Thyssenkrupp modernizes cold rolling mill automation with SMS Group

Thursday, 24 July 2025 17:27:14 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Germany-based steel producer Thyssenkrupp Electrical Steel (TKES) has commissioned German plantmaker SMS Group to modernize the automation systems of its cold rolling mill in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, marking a critical investment in future-proofing the production of grain-oriented silicon steel. The modernization project is planned to be completed in two phases by 2027.

Advanced automation for enhanced productivity
 
The project includes the implementation of SMS Group’s state-of-the-art Level 1 and Level 2 model-based automation systems, specifically designed for grain-oriented silicon steel processes. Key automation highlights include integrated master controller for orchestrating the rolling process, real-time data exchange between Level 1, Level 2, and safety systems, and advanced diagnostics and troubleshooting tools.

Tags: Flats Germany European Union Steelmaking ThyssenKrupp 

Similar articles

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 30, 2025

24 Jul | Flats and Slab

European HRC prices lifted by ArcelorMittal, CBAM optimism

24 Jul | Flats and Slab

Ex-China HDG offer prices keep increasing amid rises in futures

24 Jul | Flats and Slab

Turkish flats spot prices rise sharply, influenced by China and demand recovery

24 Jul | Flats and Slab

Ex-India HDG prices stable, sellers withdraw lower offers in Europe, trade kept alive in Gulf

24 Jul | Flats and Slab

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – July 24, 2025 

24 Jul | Longs and Billet

EU amends AD on tinplate from China

24 Jul | Steel News

CRC import price offers increase in Brazil

24 Jul | Flats and Slab

Turkey exhausts half of EU’s HRC import quota within almost one month

23 Jul | Steel News

Silicon steel sheet prices in local Chinese market - week 30, 2025

23 Jul | Flats and Slab