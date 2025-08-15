 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Thyssenkrupp’s...

Thyssenkrupp’s net loss deepens to €255 million in Q3 amid weak steel demand

Friday, 15 August 2025 14:44:36 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Miguel López, CEO of Germany-based steelmaker Thyssenkrupp, has stated in the company’s financial report for the third quarter ending June 30 of the financial year 2024-25 that the given quarter was characterized by enormous macroeconomic uncertainty. The company’s performance was affected by the weak market environment in key customer industries such as automotive, engineering and construction.

In the given quarter, the company posted a net loss of €255 million, compared to a net loss of €33 million in the third quarter of the previous fiscal year, mainly due to a one-time tax effect of around €135 million in connection with preparing the planned spin-off of its Marine Systems division, while its sales revenue amounted to €8.15 billion, declining by nine percent year on year, mainly due to declining prices and demand. In addition, Thyssenkrupp’s EBITDA in the third quarter amounted to €219 million, down by 15.0 percent year on year.

In the third quarter, the order intake of the company’s steel division came to €2.10 billion, compared to €2.73 billion in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year, while its sales dropped by 13.0 percent year on year to €2.45 billion, due to declining prices and demand.

For the full financial year 2024-25, Thyssenkrupp expects its net profit to be between €100 million and €500 million, and its adjusted EBIT to be between €600 million and €1 billion.


Tags: Germany European Union Steelmaking Fin. Reports ThyssenKrupp 

Similar articles

Thyssenkrupp returns to net profit in Q2

15 May | Steel News

Thyssenkrupp expects lower sales for FY 2023-24

29 Jul | Steel News

Thyssenkrupp posts net loss in FY 2022-23, expects net profit for FY 2023-24

23 Nov | Steel News

Thyssenkrupp sees higher net profit and lower sales revenue in Q3

14 Aug | Steel News

ThyssenKrupp posts net loss for Q2, inks hydrogen partnership deal

12 May | Steel News

ThyssenKrupp posts lower net profit for Q1, expects lower earnings for FY 2022-23

15 Feb | Steel News

Thyssenkrupp posts net profit in FY 2021-22

18 Nov | Steel News

ThyssenKrupp sees lower net profit in Q3, sales forecast rises for FY 2021-22

11 Aug | Steel News

ThyssenKrupp swings to profit in December quarter

13 Feb | Steel News

ThyssenKrupp back in black after three years

20 Nov | Steel News