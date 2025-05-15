 |  Login 
Thyssenkrupp returns to net profit in Q2

Thursday, 15 May 2025 13:33:41 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Germany-based steelmaker thyssenkrupp has announced its financial results for the second quarter ending March 31 of the financial year 2024-25.

In the given quarter, the company posted a net profit of €167 million, compared to a net loss of €72 million in the first quarter of the previous fiscal year, while its sales revenue amounted to €8.58 billion, declining by five percent year on year. In addition, thyssenkrupp’s EBITDA in the same quarter amounted to €468 million, up by 59.0 percent year on year.

In the first quarter, the order intake of the company’s steel division came to €8.1 billion, compared to €8.6 billion in the second quarter of the previous fiscal year, while its sales dropped by 5.5 percent year on year to €8.6 billion, due to declining prices and demand.

Thyssenkrupp stated that the market environment will remain challenging yet improved compared with the first half of the year. However, it will still be characterized by uncertainties about future global economic growth.


