Thyssenkrupp returns to net profit in FY 2024-25

Friday, 12 December 2025 15:36:14 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Germany-based steelmaker Thyssenkrupp has announced its financial results for the financial year 2024-25 ending September 30.

In the given financial year, the company posted a net profit of €532 million, compared to a net loss of €1.45 billion recorded in the previous fiscal year, while its sales revenue amounted to €32.84 billion, decreasing by six percent year on year. In addition, Thyssenkrupp’s EBITDA rose by 67.0 percent from €895 million recorded in the previous financial year to €1.49 billion.

In the financial year 2024-25, order intake at the company’s steel division came to €9.14 billion, compared to €10.03 billion recorded in the financial year 2023-24, while its sales moved down by nine percent year on year to €9.79 billion. Also, adjusted EBIT of the steel division was reported at €337 million, compared to €261 million in the previous financial year.

Thyssenkrupp stated that the persistently challenging market environment is also shaping the outlook for the current financial year. Therefore, it expects a net income in the range of €400-800 million and the change in its sales revenue in the current year to vary between a two percent decrease and a one percent increase.


