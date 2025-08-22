 |  Login 
Thyssenkrupp Steel launches intelligent scheduling system

Friday, 22 August 2025 16:07:46 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In partnership with German software company Smart Steel Technologies (SST), German steelmaker Thyssenkrupp has successfully launched an intelligent scheduling system designed to enhance automation, efficiency, and product quality in its modernized production network at Duisburg-Bruckhausen.

A new era in steel production

The new software solution automatically manages scheduling for one of Europe’s most advanced steel plant networks. This network includes:

  • continuous casting line No. 4
  • hot strip mill No. 4 (fully modernized)
  • slab storage facilities

By integrating automation and fast-reactive scheduling, Thyssenkrupp Steel has significantly raised the level of production planning efficiency.

Collaboration with Smart Steel Technologies

The SST Scheduling System was developed and tested in close collaboration before being deployed into production. Project leaders highlighted the project as a “strong impetus for the digital future of the steel industry”.

Smart Steel Technologies will continue to handle both the maintenance and future development of the scheduling platform, ensuring long-term adaptability and technological upgrades.


