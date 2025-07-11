 |  Login 
Thyssenkrupp upgrades walking beam furnace to cut emissions and enable hydrogen use

Friday, 11 July 2025 15:30:12 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

German steelmaker Thyssenkrupp Hohenlimburg, a subsidiary of Thyssenkrupp Steel, has announced that it has successfully revamped its walking beam furnace No. 3. The modernization project is designed to meet future environmental regulations, improve safety standards, and lay the groundwork for carbon-free production.

Project goals: energy efficiency and emission reduction

The upgraded furnace incorporates energy-saving technologies and is now equipped for operation with hydrogen-enriched fuel gas, enabling significant reductions in carbon emissions, lower energy consumption, improved productivity.

The revamp strengthens Thyssenkrupp Hohenlimburg’s position as a leader in energy-efficient flat steel production in Europe.


Tags: Germany European Union Steelmaking Investments Decarbonization ThyssenKrupp 