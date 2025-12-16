 |  Login 
SMS group completes automation upgrade at Thyssenkrupp Steel Europe

Tuesday, 16 December 2025 12:28:25 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to German plantmaker SMS group, the company has finalized a modernization project covering the automation systems of the downcoilers at hot strip mill No. 1 operated by Thyssenkrupp Steel Europe at its Duisburg site in Germany.

Scope of the modernization

SMS group stated that the project focused on renewing Level 1 automation and human-machine interface (HMI) systems for the mill’s three downcoilers. The upgrade was aimed at overcoming limitations linked to aging control platforms and discontinued spare parts, while preparing the equipment for ongoing digitalization. The plantmaker confirmed that the updated technological control system (TCS) and revised HMI environment have enhanced operational consistency in the coiler area.

Ongoing cooperation

SMS group noted that the downcoiler automation project forms part of a long-term cooperation framework with Thyssenkrupp Steel Europe, under which individual units of the Duisburg hot strip mill have been modernized in stages over recent years to maintain performance and system availability.

The hot strip mill, which was originally supplied by SMS group, is part of Thyssenkrupp Steel Europe’s flat steel production network and manufactures carbon steel flat products in multiple grades and dimensions. According to SMS group, the Duisburg facility remains a key production asset and continues to undergo targeted technical upgrades.


Tags: Flats Germany European Union Steelmaking ThyssenKrupp 

