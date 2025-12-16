 |  Login 
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Japan’s CR steel strip shipments down...

Japan’s CR steel strip shipments down 2.2 percent in October 2025 from September

Tuesday, 16 December 2025 14:17:31 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In October this year, Japan’s cold rolled sheet and strip shipments moved down by 2.2 percent compared to the previous month and decreased by 6.5 percent on year-on-year basis, amounting to 374,483 metric tons. 54.8 percent of shipments were made to the domestic market, while the remaining 45.2 percent were made to the export markets, according to the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF) data.

Meanwhile, in the given month, Japan’s CR sheet and strip inventories went up by one percent compared to the previous month, totaling 665,732 metric tons, and were down by 1.4 percent year on year. 75.9 percent of inventories were held by steel manufacturers, while 24.1 percent were held by steel traders.

In October, Japan’s CR sheet and strip production amounted to 381,065 mt, increasing by 11.6 percent month on month and down by 2.6 percent year on year.


Tags: CRS Flats Japan Far East Steelmaking 

