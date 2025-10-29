Thailand launches AD circumvention investigation on coated steel from China

Thailand’s Department of Foreign Trade has announced that it has launched an investigation concerning possible circumvention of the antidumping (AD) measures imposed on imports of galvanized cold rolled steel in coil and not in coil originating in China.

The investigation was initiated following the request of the Alloy-Coated Sheets Manufacturers Association, alleging that 10 Chinese producers that export zinc, aluminum and magnesium (ZAM) coated steel in coil and not in coil are circumventing the antidumping duties on galvanized cold rolled steel in coil and not in coil from China. The current antidumping duties on galvanized cold rolled steel in coil and not in coil are at the range of 3.05-37.54 percent of the CIF price.

The Department of Foreign Trade will decide if it is necessary to expand the antidumping duties to cover ZAM coated steel in coil and not in coil produced by 10 Chinese producers. The producers who are accused of evading antidumping measures are: Tianjin Rolling-One Steel Co., Ltd., Bazhou Jierun Industrial Co., Ltd., Bazhou Shengfang Zhixing Pipe Co., Ltd., Bazhou Hongsheng Industrial Co., Ltd., Bazhou Rongzheng Industrial Co., Ltd., Hebei Hengxin Libang Trading Co., Ltd., GKN (China) Metal Powder Co., Ltd., Antai (Bazhou) Special Powder Co., Ltd., Antai Technology Co., Ltd., and China Iron and Steel Research Group Antai Technology Co., Ltd.

Thailand’s Customs Department to register the listed producers and their vessels for import verification and control, ensuring compliance with the country’s trade defense framework.

Mentioned ZAM coated steel in coil and not in coil currently fall under the codes 7210.49.14.081, 7210.49.14.082, 7210.49.14.083, 7210.49.14.090, 7210.49.15.081, 7210.49.15.090, 7210.49.16.081, 7210.49.16.090, 7210.49.91.000, 7210.49.99.000, 7212.30.11.081, 7212.30.11.090, 7212.30.12.081, 7212.30.12.090, 7212.30.13.081, 7212.30.13.090, 7212.30.19.051, 7212.30.19.090, 7212.30.90.000, 7225.92.20.081, 7225.92.20.082, 7225.92.20.083, 7225.92.20.084, 7225.42.20.085, 7225.92.20.090, 7226.99.11.030, 7226.99.11.090, 7226.99.91.030, and 7226.99.91.090.