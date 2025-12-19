Thyssenkrupp Steel secures scrap supply from TSR Group

Germany-based steelmaker Thyssenkrupp Steel has announced that it has signed a long-term supply agreement with German recycled raw material supplier TSR Group GmbH & Co. KG. Accordingly, TSR is reported to provide its recycled product TSR40 for use in bluemint® recycled steel production at Thyssenkrupp’s blast furnaces, advancing both companies’ decarbonization and circular economy objectives.

Under the agreement, TSR40, manufactured from post-consumer scrap including end-of-life vehicles and mixed scrap at TSR plants in Duisburg, Hamburg and Amsterdam, will be used as a high-quality recycled raw material in blast furnace operations at Thyssenkrupp Steel. The collaboration supports reduced carbon emissions in steelmaking while maintaining the material properties of conventional steel grades across applications in automotive, packaging, household appliances, wind energy and electromobility sectors.

Philipp Conze, chief financial officer of Thyssenkrupp Steel, described TSR40 as a key element in the company’s decarbonization strategy, enabling customers to lower their Scope 3 emissions and meet rising demand for steel with higher recycled content. The use of TSR40 is said to form the foundation for Thyssenkrupp’s bluemint® recycled steel, which retains standard performance characteristics while reducing the carbon footprint of production.

The agreement reflects broader industry efforts to integrate recycled materials into primary steelmaking processes and reduce carbon intensity, aligning with Thyssenkrupp Steel’s goals to cut carbon emissions by around 30 percent by 2030 and achieve climate-neutral steel production by 2045.