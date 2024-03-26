Thyssenkrupp Steel to be linked to Germany’s hydrogen network by 2028

Tuesday, 26 March 2024 14:15:32 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Germany-based steelmaker Thyssenkrupp Steel has inked a deal with gas transmission system operators Nowega, OGE and Thyssengas in order to connect its Duisburg site to the country’s planned hydrogen pipeline network GET H2 by 2028 as part of its decarbonization strategy.

The company plans to produce steel with green hydrogen at the Duisburg site and to cut its carbon emissions by up to 3.5 million mt per year by constructing the first direct reduction plant with smelters.

Starting from Lingen, the GET H2 pipeline will have a new 40-kilometer pipeline between Dorsten and Duisburg-Walsum, connecting it to the steel plants. In addition, existing pipelines between Vlieghuis in the Netherlands and Kalle in Grafschaft Bentheim, Lower Saxony, that continue to Ochtrup will be converted to transport hydrogen and integrated into the pipeline system in question in order to establish an import route. All pipelines are planned to be operational in 2027, with Thyssenkrupp scheduled to be connected in 2028.

Thyssenkrupp Steel had launched a tender for the supply of hydrogen to the direct reduction iron plant to be built at its Duisburg site. The plant will have an annual production capacity of 2.5 million mt of direct reduced iron and is scheduled to start production in 2026, as SteelOrbis previously reported.