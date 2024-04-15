﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Thyssenkrupp Steel plans output cut at Duisburg amid unfavorable market conditions

Monday, 15 April 2024 11:05:53 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Germany-based steelmaker Thyssenkrupp Steel has announced that it plans to significantly reduce its steel production capacity utilization at its Duisburg plant to adjust its operations to the current challenging market conditions. The company stated that the planned measures are important toward maintaining competitiveness and establishing a resilient supply of steel to drive industrial growth in Germany.

The Duisburg plant’s annual production capacity will be reduced to approximately 9-9.5 million mt from the current 11.5 million mt. These measures will also entail job cuts that cannot yet be quantified, although Thyssenkrupp aims to continue avoiding redundancies for operational reasons.

Meanwhile, the company stated that there will be no changes to the already initiated implementation of the green transformation. The construction of the first direct reduction plant at the Duisburg site will continue as planned.


Tags: Germany European Union Steelmaking ThyssenKrupp 

Similar articles

Thyssenkrupp Steel to be linked to Germany’s hydrogen network by 2028

26 Mar | Steel News

Thyssenkrupp Steel to build DRI melter facility at Duisburg

21 Mar | Steel News

Thyssenkrupp Steel chooses TS Elino for DRI plant construction

08 Mar | Steel News

Thyssenkrupp to supply carbon-reduced electrical steel to Siemens Energy

22 Feb | Steel News

Thyssenkrupp launches hydrogen tender for DRI plant in Duisburg

19 Feb | Steel News

Thyssenkrupp to start construction of DRI plant in Duisburg sooner than expected

14 Feb | Steel News

Thyssenkrupp Steel Europe plans to launch hydrogen procurement tender

17 Jan | Steel News

Thyssenkrupp CEO: Germany needs to extend hydrogen network in Europe

04 Jan | Steel News

Thyssenkrupp posts net loss in FY 2022-23, expects net profit for FY 2023-24

23 Nov | Steel News

Thyssenkrupp invests €800 million at Duisburg plant

22 Nov | Steel News