Thyssenkrupp Steel Europe plans to launch hydrogen procurement tender

Wednesday, 17 January 2024 10:31:54 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Germany-based Thyssenkrupp Steel Europe has announced that it plans to conduct a public tender for the procurement of renewable hydrogen within the scope of its commitment to decarbonizing its operations at its Duisburg site. The tender is planned to be launched this quarter.

Hydrogen deliveries to the Duisburg site are expected to start in 2028 with 104,000 mt and are set to increase to 143,000 mt in 2029-2035 and 151,000 mt in 2036-2037. The hydrogen secured is planned to be used in the direct reduced iron plant which will replace a blast furnace.