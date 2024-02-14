Thyssenkrupp to start construction of DRI plant in Duisburg sooner than expected

Wednesday, 14 February 2024 11:56:55 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Germany-based steelmaker Thyssenkrupp Steel has announced that it has received approval from Düsseldorf district government to start construction of the first direct reduction plant at the Duisburg site, meaning that construction work can begin before the final approval, which is expected at the end of 2024, is received.

The plant which will have an annual production capacity of 2.5 million mt of direct reduced iron is scheduled to start production in 2026. Up to 2,000 people will work on the construction site.

The new direct reduction plant under the company’s “tkH2steel project” will be operated with natural gas at first, and from the end of 2027 with increasing amounts of hydrogen, as SteelOrbis previously reported.