Thyssenkrupp CEO: Germany needs to extend hydrogen network in Europe

Thursday, 04 January 2024 15:51:14 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Thyssenkrupp CEO Miguel López has told a local German newspaper that the construction of new hydrogen pipelines from southern Europe to Germany and the extension of the hydrogen network have a strategic importance in order to meet Germany’s growing demand for hydrogen.

According to Mr. López, Germany needs to create connections with countries like Spain, Portugal and Morocco to secure hydrogen supply, of which local steelmakers will be in desperate need while transitioning to low-emission production. Thyssenkrupp also needs a way to connect its Duisburg green steel plant, which is under construction, to the hydrogen core network that was proposed by Robert Habeck, German federal minister of economics.

“We need pipelines from the west and south of Europe. Otherwise, it will be difficult to cover the huge demand for hydrogen in Germany. The hydrogen needs of our new DRI plant are enormous,” López stated.

The company’s green steel plant in Duisburg can also be powered by natural gas. However, should Thyssenkrupp use natural gas more than hydrogen, it would lose most of its state-funding privileges since state funding requires the company to use a certain amount of hydrogen in order to be eligible. López emphasized that it is significant to expand the hydrogen network, adding that the infrastructure has to be ready for promoting the hydrogen economy in Germany.

Thyssenkrupp is also in search of global energy partners, especially in the Iberian Peninsula, the Arabian Peninsula, and the southern United States, in order to advance hydrogen practices.