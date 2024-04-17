Salzgitter’s Peiner Träger to promote use of carbon-reduced steel in construction

Wednesday, 17 April 2024 15:06:10 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Germany-based Peiner Träger GmbH, a subsidiary of German steelmaker Salzgitter Group, has announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Sweden-based trading and service company BE Group AB to promote the use of carbon-reduced steel in the construction sector and to establish steel as a low-emission building material. Accordingly, the companies are deepening their partnership to include carbon-reduced beams and profiles made of SALCOS® structural steel.

“Our range now includes SALCOS® structural steel from Peiner Träger GmbH with a low carbon footprint, which strengthens our commitment to a greener industry and supports our customers' sustainability transition,” Peter Andersson, CEO of BE Group, said. The green transformation in the construction sector is in full swing and demand for carbon-reduced building materials will increase in the coming years, SteelOrbis understands.