Salzgitter to build scrap shredder within SALCOS program

Friday, 05 April 2024 11:48:45 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Germany-based steelmaker Salzgitter Group has announced that it has started the construction of a new scrap shredder as part of its SALCOS - Salzgitter Low CO2 Steelmaking program stage 1. The technology partners for the new shredder are Düsseldorf-based machine and plant manufacturer Lindemann GmbH and the Belgian company Lybover.

The construction of the shredder on the integrated steelworks site in Salzgitter, directly adjacent to the SALCOS plants currently under construction, will cost a total of around €30 million, and enable the processing of high-quality scrap grades. The shredder is scheduled to be commissioned in mid-2026.

The conversion of steel production at the Salzgitter site is to be completed by the end of 2033.


