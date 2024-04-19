Germany’s SHS to secure green electricity to cut steelmaking emissions

Friday, 19 April 2024 12:00:49 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Germany-based SHS (Stahl-Holding-Saar) has announced that it has signed a 50 MW power purchase agreement with a term of 15 years with Germany-based EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg AG.

The green electricity, which will be supplied from EnBW’s planned He Dreiht offshore wind farm, will enable SHS to sustainably transform the business activities of its companies Saarstahl and Dillinger and to reduce its own carbon emissions in steel production in the future. The He Dreiht offshore wind farm is scheduled to be commissioned at the end of 2025. With the green electricity from the offshore wind farm, SHS will be able to cover an annual consumption of around 200 GWh.

Dillinger’s wind turbine builder subsidiary Steelwind Nordenham will supply 64 monopile foundations which are 70 meters long and weigh up to 1,300 mt to EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg AG’s He Dreiht offshore wind farm, as SteelOrbis previously reported.