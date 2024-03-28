Germany’s SHS launches green hydrogen procurement tender to decarbonize steel production

Thursday, 28 March 2024 11:57:23 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Germany-based SHS (Stahl-Holding-Saar) has announced that it has launched a tender process through its Saarland steel plant to procure up to 50,000 mt of locally produced green hydrogen. The green hydrogen will be used in the company’s Power4Steel project, which envisages a significant reduction in carbon emissions.

SHS and its subsidiaries Dillinger, Saarstahl and ROGESA are scheduled to annually produce up to 3.5 million mt of green steel from 2027-28. The company plans to construct a direct reduction plant at the Dillingen site and electric arc furnaces are planned in Dillingen and Völklingen. When the new plant and furnaces are launched, hydrogen will be used to produce green steel.