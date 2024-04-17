ENGIE to introduce hydrogen network connecting France and Germany

Wednesday, 17 April 2024 12:11:35 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

France-based energy company ENGIE has revealed its mosaHYc project, under which gas pipelines between Germany and France will be converted into hydrogen transport systems.

The 90-km pipeline will interconnect Germany’s Saarland state, France’s Lorraine region and the Luxembourg border. Providing €40 million of a €110 million investment in total, GRTgaz, a subsidiary of ENGIE, will undertake the French section of the project covering a 50 km strip, while CREOS Deutschland will be responsible for the Germany section, which consists of about 40 km of infrastructure.

The Saarland steel plant belonging to Germany-based SHS (Stahl-Holding-Saar) will be the first customer of the project.

Scheduled for commissioning in 2027, the mosaHYc project will contribute to these regions’ economic and industrial activities, as well as help them to meet their decarbonization targets.

“The mosaHYc project has a strategic value as the first Franco-German link, paving the way for the development of a wider European hydrogen network. This project will accelerate the development of a renewable, low-carbon hydrogen market in Europe. It also contributes to our goal of 700 km of hydrogen-dedicated transport networks by 2030,” Cécile Prévieu, executive vice president of networks activities at ENGIE, commented.