﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Tree Island Steel to sell California wire plant

Wednesday, 15 December 2021 23:30:23 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Vancouver, British Columbia-based Tree Island Steel Ltd. announced today an agreement by the company to sell its Etiwanda facility located in Rancho Cucamonga, California, for gross proceeds of US$55.3 million.

Tree Island Wire (USA), Inc., an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the company and the registered owner of the Etiwanda Facility, entered into the sale agreement with Newcastle Partners, Inc. pursuant to which the company will sell the Etiwanda Facility to Newcastle for US$55.3 million, subject to customary closing adjustments.

The sale is subject to a number of customary closing conditions for a transaction of this nature and is expected to close on or about December 17, 2021. On closing of the sale, the company will lease back the Etiwanda Facility by entering into a two-year commercial lease agreement with Newcastle.


Tags: longs  North America  M&A  Canada  wire   |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

15 Dec

US drawn wire imports up 1.7 percent in October
13 Dec

Nucor now majority owner of California Steel Industries
09 Dec

Investment in Canadian building construction up 1.6 percent in October
07 Dec

CMC to acquire Tensar Corporation for $550 million
01 Dec

US drawn wire exports up 7.0 percent in September