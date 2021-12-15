Tree Island Steel to sell California wire plant

Wednesday, 15 December 2021 23:30:23 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Vancouver, British Columbia-based Tree Island Steel Ltd. announced today an agreement by the company to sell its Etiwanda facility located in Rancho Cucamonga, California, for gross proceeds of US$55.3 million.

Tree Island Wire (USA), Inc., an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the company and the registered owner of the Etiwanda Facility, entered into the sale agreement with Newcastle Partners, Inc. pursuant to which the company will sell the Etiwanda Facility to Newcastle for US$55.3 million, subject to customary closing adjustments.

The sale is subject to a number of customary closing conditions for a transaction of this nature and is expected to close on or about December 17, 2021. On closing of the sale, the company will lease back the Etiwanda Facility by entering into a two-year commercial lease agreement with Newcastle.