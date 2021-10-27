TMK to supply LD pipes for Turkmenistan power plant project

Wednesday, 27 October 2021 12:40:04 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Russian steel pipe producer TMK has announced that it will supply 15,000 mt of large-diameter (LD) high-strength pipes with external insulation coating to Türkmengaz, the national gas company of Turkmenistan for a gas turbine power plant project.

The pipes will be used to transport natural gas from existing gas fields in the country to the Zerger gas turbine power plant, currently under construction in Turkmenistan’s eastern Lebap region.

This collaboration is part of the national Program for the Development of the Oil and Gas Industry of Turkmenistan until 2030 and the program to boost bilateral trade between Russia and Turkmenistan.

“A new contract for the supply of high-tech products to Türkmengaz will promote the development of Turkmenistan’s energy infrastructure and expand its export potential. We plan to fully deliver under the contract as early as 2021,” Denis Prikhodko, TMK’s director of sales, said.