TMK targets GHG emissions cut of eight percent by end of 2023

Wednesday, 01 September 2021 13:41:49 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Russian steel pipe producer TMK has announced its aim to reduce its greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by eight percent by the end of 2023 under its new environmental program with an investment of RUB 2.9 billion ($39.62 million).

The company’s GHG emissions reduction program will cover TMK’s key Russian production sites Volzhsky, Seversky and Sinarsky pipe plants, Pervouralsk Pipe Plant, Chelyabinsk Pipe Plant, Orsky Machine Building Plant, and Taganrog Metallurgical Plant.

The program’s investment includes equipment replacement with advanced highly effective and cost-efficient systems that provide better performance. In particular, along with installing new and upgrading existing production units, the plants will be fitted with best-in-class automated industrial lighting, steam and heat supply systems.