 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Russia’s...

Russia’s TMK plans to sell Chelyabinsk Metal Structures Plant

Friday, 17 October 2025 12:35:41 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Russian steel pipe producer TMK has plans to sell all of its 96 percent stake in the Chelyabinsk Metal Structures Plant (ChZMK) to local company Taimyr Engineering LLC for RUB 5.2 billion ($64.35 million), according to local media reports. Accordingly, the process is aimed at improving corporate structure efficiency and enhancing financial sustainability across TMK’s operations.

As part of the restructuring, TMK has introduced a set of measures designed to protect the rights and interests of ChZMK bondholders. The company emphasized that all obligations under current bond issues will be maintained, ensuring uninterrupted payments and compliance with the existing terms.

ChZMK manufactures steel structures for industrial and civil construction, metal structures, and tubular products for the oil and gas industry.


Tags: Russia CIS Steelmaking M&A TMK 

Similar articles

Russia’s TMK to strengthen position in rebar segment

13 Oct | Steel News

TMK ships 13-chrome pipes to Rosneft

09 Apr | Steel News

TMK acquires controlling stake in pipe plant in Oman

03 Dec | Steel News

TMK acquires 25.5 percent stake in Volgograd River Port

18 Mar | Steel News

Russia’s TMK to strengthen position in rebar segment

13 Oct | Steel News

TMK ships 13-chrome pipes to Rosneft

09 Apr | Steel News

TMK acquires controlling stake in pipe plant in Oman

03 Dec | Steel News

TMK acquires 25.5 percent stake in Volgograd River Port

18 Mar | Steel News