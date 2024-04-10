﻿
Russia’s TMK increases production efficiency through modernization

Wednesday, 10 April 2024 10:10:40 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Russian steel pipe producer TMK has announced that it has completed another stage of modernization works in its electric arc furnace (EAF) melting shop that will help the company to improve production efficiency.

Accordingly, with the updated EAF, TMK will increase the steel and continuously cast billet production by improving the internal processes of the steelmaking complex, simplifying intra-shop logistics and introducing new technological equipment.

“TAGMET is systematically upgrading its steelmaking equipment as part of a comprehensive modernization program for electric arc furnaces. In 2023, we increased the reliability and efficiency of the main production units and brought gas cleaning equipment to full capacity. At the updated facilities, production records were set back in 2023, and in January 2024 the historical volume of steel production per month was achieved - 77,300 mt. We will continue to update our capital equipment fleet to achieve new successes. The commissioning of a new steel carrier is one of the stages of the project to increase the productivity of the workshop, which will ensure stable consumption of materials and reduce the cost of refractories,” Sergei Bilan, managing director of TAGMET, stated.


