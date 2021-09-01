﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
<

TMK signs agreement to find new projects for its products

Wednesday, 01 September 2021 16:26:00 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Russian steel pipe producer TMK has announced that it has signed an agreement with Uzbekistan-based oil company Uzbekneftegaz to find areas of application for TMK’s pipe products.

According to the agreement, TMK will supply pipe according to Uzbekneftegaz’s needs. At the same time, Uzbekneftegaz will facilitate the participation of TMK in projects implemented in Uzbekistan.   

“TMK is actively involved in the development of the energy sector in Uzbekistan. A new framework agreement with Uzbekneftegaz will allow us to work together on projects to increase the potential of the Uzbek fuel and energy complex through the supply of innovative products,” Igor Korytko, TMK general director, said.


Tags: CIS  tubular  TMK  Russia  pipe  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

01  Sep

TMK targets GHG emissions cut of eight percent by end of 2023
27  Aug

Severstal expands its export presence in pipe segment
23  Aug

Ukraine-based Interpipe’s crude steel output and sales rise in January-July
13  Aug

Russia’s stainless steel imports up 4.8 percent in H1
10  Aug

UK TRA recommends ending AD duty for ex-Russia welded pipe, extension for China, Belarus