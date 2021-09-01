TMK signs agreement to find new projects for its products

Wednesday, 01 September 2021 16:26:00 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Russian steel pipe producer TMK has announced that it has signed an agreement with Uzbekistan-based oil company Uzbekneftegaz to find areas of application for TMK’s pipe products.

According to the agreement, TMK will supply pipe according to Uzbekneftegaz’s needs. At the same time, Uzbekneftegaz will facilitate the participation of TMK in projects implemented in Uzbekistan.

“TMK is actively involved in the development of the energy sector in Uzbekistan. A new framework agreement with Uzbekneftegaz will allow us to work together on projects to increase the potential of the Uzbek fuel and energy complex through the supply of innovative products,” Igor Korytko, TMK general director, said.