Tuesday, 20 September 2022 12:26:33 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Germany-based Thyssenkrupp Rasselstein GmbH, a subsidiary of German steelmaker Thyssenkrupp, has announced that it has completed and commissioned its new tinplate coating line No. 13 on schedule after three years of construction.

Totaling €120 million, the new line, which enables chrome-plating of even thinner and wider sheets, is the largest single investment at the Andernach site in around 15 years.