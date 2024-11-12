Tosyalı-Toyo starts trial production at tin production capacity increase project

Turkish steel producer Tosyalı-Toyo, a joint venture of Turkish steelmaker Tosyalı Holding and Japanese steel producer Toyo Kohan, has started trial production within the scope of a $200 million investment to increase its tin production capacity from the current 325,000 mt to 650,000 mt, according to a report in the Turkish daily newspaper Dünya. The company aims to reduce imports of the given products with this investment.

The capacity increase project is expected to be commissioned by the end of this year. Initially, the project was planned to be commissioned by the end of 2023, as SteelOrbis previously reported .

Having an annual rolling capacity of 1.2 million mt, Tosyalı-Toyo’s product portfolio includes tinplate, galvanized, painted, cold rolled, hot rolled and pickled coil.