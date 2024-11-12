 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Tosyalı-Toyo...

Tosyalı-Toyo starts trial production at tin production capacity increase project

Tuesday, 12 November 2024 11:40:10 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Turkish steel producer Tosyalı-Toyo, a joint venture of Turkish steelmaker Tosyalı Holding and Japanese steel producer Toyo Kohan, has started trial production within the scope of a $200 million investment to increase its tin production capacity from the current 325,000 mt to 650,000 mt, according to a report in the Turkish daily newspaper Dünya. The company aims to reduce imports of the given products with this investment.

The capacity increase project is expected to be commissioned by the end of this year. Initially, the project was planned to be commissioned by the end of 2023, as SteelOrbis previously reported.

Having an annual rolling capacity of 1.2 million mt, Tosyalı-Toyo’s product portfolio includes tinplate, galvanized, painted, cold rolled, hot rolled and pickled coil.


Tags: Tinplate Galvanized Crc Hrc Coated Flats Turkey Europe Steelmaking Investments Tosyalı 

Similar articles

Turkey raises import duties on flat steel products

28 Jan | Steel News

Slowdown in Turkey’s steel exports continues in September

17 Sep | Steel News

WISCO issues flat steel prices for August shipment

11 Jul | Flats and Slab

WISCO issues its flat steel prices for June shipment

14 May | Flats and Slab

WISCO mostly raises its flat steel prices for March shipment

19 Feb | Flats and Slab

WISCO issues steel prices for August shipment

19 Jul | Flats and Slab

WISCO issues steel prices for June shipment

17 May | Flats and Slab

WISCO issues steel prices for April shipment

14 Mar | Flats and Slab

WISCO issues steel prices for March shipment

14 Feb | Flats and Slab

WISCO keeps most steel prices unchanged for February shipment

10 Jan | Flats and Slab