EU’s organic coated sheet and wire rod import quotas for Turkey almost used up

Approaching the end of the first month of the EU quota period between October 1 to December 31, some of the import quotas for certain steel products allocated for certain countries under the “other countries” category, namely, China, India and Turkey, have already been exhausted, while the organic coated sheet and wire rod quotas allocated for Turkey have almost been used up, according to the European Commission’s data.

Looking at the exhausted quotas, Egypt and Vietnam have exhausted their HRC quotas of 141,849 mt under the “other countries” category, while Japan and Taiwan have exceeded their HRC quotas by using 100.26 percent and 100.65 percent respectively of their 141,849 mt quotas. The quotas of 43,331 mt for organic coated sheets and 139,355 mt for rebar allocated for “other countries” have been exhausted. 88.30 percent of the 477,237 mt quota for metallic coated sheets (4A) and 84.75 percent of the 37,515 mt quota for tin mill products allocated for “other countries” have been used up.

Regarding the quotas allocated for Turkey, the country has exhausted its 99,461 mt hollow section quota, while it has used up 97.16 percent of its 15,889 mt organic coated sheet quota, 94.92 percent of its 119,010 mt wire rod quota, and 97.72 percent of its 15,095 mt large welded tube (25B) quota.

In addition, China has exhausted its 129,629 mt metallic coated sheet (4B) quota, while the country has exceeded its 10,099 mt large welded tube (25B) quota and its 8,161 mt other welded pipes quota by using 114.84 percent and 100.27 percent, respectively. The 129,629 mt metallic coated sheet (4B) quota allocated for India has been exhausted, while the country has used up 93.11 percent of its 54,225 mt quota for metallic coated sheets (4A) and 92.81 percent of its 79,455 mt quota for organic coated sheets.