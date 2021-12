Monday, 20 December 2021 12:26:07 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Latin America focused-steelmaker Ternium’s subsidiary Ternium USA has announced that it will construct a second coil coating paint line with an annual capacity of 120,000 mt at its Shreveport facility.

The new line will increase Ternium’s production capacity in the US by 53 percent.

Construction of the line will commence in the first quarter of 2022 and will require an investment of $98 million. The commercial operations at the added production line are scheduled to begin by mid-2024.