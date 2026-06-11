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ArcelorMittal Building Solutions enters North American market with Georgia facility

Thursday, 11 June 2026 11:47:34 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

ArcelorMittal Building Solutions has announced plans to establish its North American headquarters and a new manufacturing facility in Macon-Bibb County, Georgia.

The project will involve an initial investment of approximately $57 million and create up to 70 jobs. The company also plans a further investment of up to $50 million and the creation of as many as 70 additional jobs in the coming years.

Investment marks entry into North American market

Jean Christophe Kennel, CEO of ArcelorMittal Building Solutions, said the investment marks the company’s entry into the North American market and reflects strong demand for advanced building solutions driven by growth in logistics, manufacturing and data center infrastructure.

He stated that the facility will utilize advanced production technology to manufacture insulated panels for a wide range of building applications and will enable the company to serve customers with greater speed, reliability and quality.

Project to expand existing US presence

The new facility will expand ArcelorMittal’s existing US footprint, which includes steelmaking, finishing, manufacturing, research and development, and sales operations employing more than 3,200 people across nine states.

Construction of the new headquarters, manufacturing facility and training center is expected to begin in the second half of 2026, while operations are scheduled to start in the second half of 2027, subject to regulatory approvals.


Tags: US North America Steelmaking Investments ArcelorMittal 

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