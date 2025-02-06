ArcelorMittal Calvert to start building electrical steel plant in Alabama

Luxembourg-headquartered global steel producer ArcelorMittal has announced that its US-based subsidiary ArcelorMittal Calvert is continuing to work on its plans to build a non-grain-oriented electrical steel (NOES) production plant in Alabama in the US, with a $1.2 billion investment. The plant will have an annual production capacity of 150,000 mt of NOES.

The construction of the plant is scheduled to begin in the second half of this year and the plant is expected to commence production in 2027. The plant, which will include an annealing pickling line, a cold rolling mill, an annealing coating line, a packaging and slitter line, and additional ancillary equipment needed for specialized electrical steel manufacturing operations will increase the competitiveness of the US and reduce the country’s dependency on electrical steel imports by increasing domestic NOES production. The production at the plant will meet the needs of the automotive, renewable electricity, and other industrial sectors.

“We’re committed to meeting the growing demand for high-quality electrical steels while helping customers overcome their supply chain challenges. The new plant will greatly enhance our capacity to support manufacturers by providing a steady domestic supply of high-quality NOES, enabling them to produce superior products and avoid material shortages, extended lead times and cost volatility associated with overseas supply chains,” Peter Leblanc, CMO, ArcelorMittal North America, said.