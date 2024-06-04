﻿
TCUD: Turkey records sharpest crude steel output rise worldwide in Jan-Apr

Tuesday, 04 June 2024 16:20:30 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Crude steel production in Turkey increased by 4.4 percent year on year in April this year to 2.8 million mt, according to a statement released by the Turkish Steel Producers’ Association (TCUD). In the January-April period this year, Turkey produced 12.3 million mt of crude steel, up by 22.1 percent year on year, ranking eighth among crude steel producing countries globally, and recording the sharpest increase worldwide in the given period.

In April this year, Turkey’s finished steel consumption fell by 14.0 percent to 3.05 million mt, while in the first four months this year its finished steel consumption increased by 2.4 percent to 12.7 million mt, both year on year.

In April, Turkey’s steel exports increased by 64.6 percent to 1.03 million mt, while the value of these exports rose by 36.4 percent to $769.5 million, year on year. In particular, the country’s flat, long and semi-finished product exports increased by 98.6 percent, 36.9 percent and 397.5 percent, all year on year, respectively. In the January-April period, the country’s steel exports increased by 49.4 percent to 4.2 million mt, while the value of these exports rose by 26.7 percent to $3.1 billion, both year on year

In April, Turkey’s steel imports decreased by 12.4 percent to 1.5 million mt, while the value of these imports moved down by 18.5 percent to $1.2 billion, both year on year. In the first four months this year, the country’s steel imports decreased by 5.9 percent to 5.5 million mt, while the value of these imports fell by 12.9 percent to $4.3 billion, both year on year. In the given period, the share of imports in domestic steel consumption was recorded at 42.3 percent.

In the January-April period, Turkey’s steel export to import ratio increased to 73.4 percent.


